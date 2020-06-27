928 Avondale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Exceptional townhome in Pasquinelli subdivision. Great location near Alma and Legacy. Walk in to spacious living and dinning area with vaulted ceilings full of natural light with floor to ceiling windows. Great kitchen open to dining area. Full size laundry room and half bathroom. Second floor living could also be an office space. Large master suite with his and hers closet. Nice fenced yard. Enjoy the pool and club house during the summer time. Plano ISD. Pets are case by case.