928 Avondale Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

928 Avondale Lane

928 Avondale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

928 Avondale Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional townhome in Pasquinelli subdivision. Great location near Alma and Legacy. Walk in to spacious living and dinning area with vaulted ceilings full of natural light with floor to ceiling windows. Great kitchen open to dining area. Full size laundry room and half bathroom. Second floor living could also be an office space. Large master suite with his and hers closet. Nice fenced yard. Enjoy the pool and club house during the summer time. Plano ISD. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Avondale Lane have any available units?
928 Avondale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 Avondale Lane have?
Some of 928 Avondale Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Avondale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
928 Avondale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Avondale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 Avondale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 928 Avondale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 928 Avondale Lane offers parking.
Does 928 Avondale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Avondale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Avondale Lane have a pool?
Yes, 928 Avondale Lane has a pool.
Does 928 Avondale Lane have accessible units?
No, 928 Avondale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Avondale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 Avondale Lane has units with dishwashers.

