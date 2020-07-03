All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
925 Mossvine Drive
925 Mossvine Drive

925 Mossvine Drive · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

925 Mossvine Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single story home with 3 spacious bedrooms! Ideal location, just minutes to I-75! Dark handsome hardwood floors area carried throughout the dining and expansive living room! Huge open flowing floor plan! Living room offers beamed ceilings, a decorative fireplace and doors that open up to the backyard patio area! Kitchen has beautiful white cabinetry, electric cook-top, built in microwave, granite, decorative back-splash and windows that bring in lots of natural light. Great sized bedrooms all with plush carpet plus enjoy two full baths! Full size utility room! Large backyard is surrounded by a wooden fence and it also has a long expanded covered patio to enjoy! Rear two car garage. MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Mossvine Drive have any available units?
925 Mossvine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Mossvine Drive have?
Some of 925 Mossvine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Mossvine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
925 Mossvine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Mossvine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 925 Mossvine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 925 Mossvine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 925 Mossvine Drive offers parking.
Does 925 Mossvine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Mossvine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Mossvine Drive have a pool?
No, 925 Mossvine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 925 Mossvine Drive have accessible units?
No, 925 Mossvine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Mossvine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Mossvine Drive has units with dishwashers.

