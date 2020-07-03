925 Mossvine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single story home with 3 spacious bedrooms! Ideal location, just minutes to I-75! Dark handsome hardwood floors area carried throughout the dining and expansive living room! Huge open flowing floor plan! Living room offers beamed ceilings, a decorative fireplace and doors that open up to the backyard patio area! Kitchen has beautiful white cabinetry, electric cook-top, built in microwave, granite, decorative back-splash and windows that bring in lots of natural light. Great sized bedrooms all with plush carpet plus enjoy two full baths! Full size utility room! Large backyard is surrounded by a wooden fence and it also has a long expanded covered patio to enjoy! Rear two car garage. MOVE IN READY!