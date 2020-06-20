All apartments in Plano
Location

9225 Cornerstone Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Location. Location! Single story family home in the very desirable neighborhood of Fairways of Ridgeview, Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. No carpet. Tile and wood floors. Comes with washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Hugh backyard. Blinds in Family Room being replaced. Deep Cleaning has been scheduled. Walking distance to pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts. Frisco Schools. Verify schools directly with ISD. Photos are stock from when the home was vacant. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Tenant and or Tenant's Agent to verify all data.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9225 Cornerstone Drive have any available units?
9225 Cornerstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9225 Cornerstone Drive have?
Some of 9225 Cornerstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9225 Cornerstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9225 Cornerstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9225 Cornerstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9225 Cornerstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9225 Cornerstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9225 Cornerstone Drive offers parking.
Does 9225 Cornerstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9225 Cornerstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9225 Cornerstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9225 Cornerstone Drive has a pool.
Does 9225 Cornerstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 9225 Cornerstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9225 Cornerstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9225 Cornerstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

