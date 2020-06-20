9225 Cornerstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Location. Location! Single story family home in the very desirable neighborhood of Fairways of Ridgeview, Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. No carpet. Tile and wood floors. Comes with washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Hugh backyard. Blinds in Family Room being replaced. Deep Cleaning has been scheduled. Walking distance to pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts. Frisco Schools. Verify schools directly with ISD. Photos are stock from when the home was vacant. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Tenant and or Tenant's Agent to verify all data.