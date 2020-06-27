All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9201 Fairwood Court

Location

9201 Fairwood Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
OPEN for SHORT TERM LEASE 6 months or less - Spacious 4 bed,2.5 bath house with huge media room, formal dining and Study Room. Living, Study, formal dining has beautiful wood floors. Kitchen has upgraded beautiful granite counter tops. Gorgeous Patio with Nice large fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining family and friends in outdoors. Energy Efficient home. Easy access to Highway 121, Legacy office building, DNT and just minutes from Shopping and Restaurants, Allen Outlet mall. Walking distance to best schools in FISD. Single family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9201 Fairwood Court have any available units?
9201 Fairwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9201 Fairwood Court have?
Some of 9201 Fairwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9201 Fairwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
9201 Fairwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9201 Fairwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 9201 Fairwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9201 Fairwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 9201 Fairwood Court offers parking.
Does 9201 Fairwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9201 Fairwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9201 Fairwood Court have a pool?
No, 9201 Fairwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 9201 Fairwood Court have accessible units?
No, 9201 Fairwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9201 Fairwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9201 Fairwood Court has units with dishwashers.

