9201 Fairwood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

OPEN for SHORT TERM LEASE 6 months or less - Spacious 4 bed,2.5 bath house with huge media room, formal dining and Study Room. Living, Study, formal dining has beautiful wood floors. Kitchen has upgraded beautiful granite counter tops. Gorgeous Patio with Nice large fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining family and friends in outdoors. Energy Efficient home. Easy access to Highway 121, Legacy office building, DNT and just minutes from Shopping and Restaurants, Allen Outlet mall. Walking distance to best schools in FISD. Single family.