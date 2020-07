920 Avondale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALMA AND LEGACY IN PASQUINELLIS GLENRIDGE ESTATES. PROPERTY FEATURES SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, BUILT IN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DINING AREA, LARGE WINDOWS THAT PROVIDE NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHOUT THE 1ST FLOOR, 2.5 BATHROOMS, SPLIT BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, LARGE MASTER WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, JETTED TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER, UTILITY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS, 2 CAR FRONT ENTRY GARAGE, PRIVATE PATIO, FENCED BACK YARD, MAINTAINED COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND PARKS.