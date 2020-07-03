All apartments in Plano
9008 Culberson Drive
9008 Culberson Drive

9008 Culberson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9008 Culberson Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Sought after Ridgeview Park, interior corner lot! Walking distance to community pool, Russell Creek Park and middle school. FRISCO ISD. Brand new carpets throughout. Fresh paint. Kitchen has new SS oven and microwave, bosch dishwasher and cooktop. Functional layout downstairs with split formals and high vaulted ceilings. Secondary bedroom or office downstairs. Huge master suite! Tons of extra closets and storage. Second floor has 3 bedrooms all with walk in closets and a LARGE game room. Beautiful back yard! Make ready in progress and some fixtures also being replaced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9008 Culberson Drive have any available units?
9008 Culberson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9008 Culberson Drive have?
Some of 9008 Culberson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9008 Culberson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9008 Culberson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9008 Culberson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9008 Culberson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9008 Culberson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9008 Culberson Drive offers parking.
Does 9008 Culberson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9008 Culberson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9008 Culberson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9008 Culberson Drive has a pool.
Does 9008 Culberson Drive have accessible units?
No, 9008 Culberson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9008 Culberson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9008 Culberson Drive has units with dishwashers.

