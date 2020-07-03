9008 Culberson Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool

Sought after Ridgeview Park, interior corner lot! Walking distance to community pool, Russell Creek Park and middle school. FRISCO ISD. Brand new carpets throughout. Fresh paint. Kitchen has new SS oven and microwave, bosch dishwasher and cooktop. Functional layout downstairs with split formals and high vaulted ceilings. Secondary bedroom or office downstairs. Huge master suite! Tons of extra closets and storage. Second floor has 3 bedrooms all with walk in closets and a LARGE game room. Beautiful back yard! Make ready in progress and some fixtures also being replaced