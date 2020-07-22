All apartments in Plano
900 Englewood Lane
900 Englewood Lane

900 Englewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

900 Englewood Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Beautiful Townhouse in Great Location! Interior end unit on corner lot. Great open floor plan! Light and bright throughout. Soaring ceilings. Updated ceramic file throughout out first floor. Berber carpet second floor. Spacious Kitchen open to big living area. All bedrooms upstairs with a full bath in each bedroom. 2 inch blind and ceiling fans. Landscaped backyard for relaxing. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. Nice community swimming pool with gate.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]
Visit us, click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Englewood Lane have any available units?
900 Englewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Englewood Lane have?
Some of 900 Englewood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Englewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
900 Englewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Englewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 900 Englewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 900 Englewood Lane offer parking?
No, 900 Englewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 900 Englewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Englewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Englewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 900 Englewood Lane has a pool.
Does 900 Englewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 900 Englewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Englewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Englewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
