900 Englewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

Beautiful Townhouse in Great Location! Interior end unit on corner lot. Great open floor plan! Light and bright throughout. Soaring ceilings. Updated ceramic file throughout out first floor. Berber carpet second floor. Spacious Kitchen open to big living area. All bedrooms upstairs with a full bath in each bedroom. 2 inch blind and ceiling fans. Landscaped backyard for relaxing. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. Nice community swimming pool with gate.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]

