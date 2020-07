Amenities

Great location on this cozy 3 bedroom home. Freshly updated with laminate flooring in living and bedrooms, ceramic tile in the kitchen. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen and separate eating area. Large lot with plenty of shade from the trees in back.