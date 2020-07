Amenities

Nicely updated in the Villages of Russell Creek, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, updated fixtures, spacious Master suite with huge bath, nice wood flooring and carpet upstairs. Popular Plano schools. front and backyard to be maintained by the tenant, no sign on the front yard, presently tenant occupied, will be available to move-in , in the first week of May, proper approval required to visit the property. No pets allowed.