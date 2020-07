Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, COZY Townhome in Northwest Plano. Perfect layout! Large MASTER with walk in closet and 2 other bedrooms, 2 baths and NOOK Upstairs. Nice sized Office-Study down. Great OPEN & Spacious Entertaining Kitchen with plenty of CABINET Space! Perfectly located near 121, The Tollway and 75 as well as great restaurants and shops! A MUST SEE!