Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

8735 Manhattan Avenue

8735 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8735 Manhattan Avenue, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly desirable Townhouse in North Plano with exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Completed upgrade kitchen with granite granite countertop and backsplash , new wood floor throughout on the main floor.Open floor plan with foyer, living, dining, kitchen, utility and half bath down. Large loft upstairs. Both bedrooms up and each has their own bath. patio backs to greenbelt. Great school zone with one of the best elementary school in walking distance.
2 mins to highway 121, 4 mins to Dallas Tollway, 3 miles to Legacy west and 5 miles to Toyota HQ.
Come to see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8735 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
8735 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8735 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 8735 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8735 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8735 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8735 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8735 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8735 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8735 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 8735 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8735 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8735 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 8735 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8735 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8735 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8735 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8735 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

