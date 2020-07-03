8735 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Highly desirable Townhouse in North Plano with exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Completed upgrade kitchen with granite granite countertop and backsplash , new wood floor throughout on the main floor.Open floor plan with foyer, living, dining, kitchen, utility and half bath down. Large loft upstairs. Both bedrooms up and each has their own bath. patio backs to greenbelt. Great school zone with one of the best elementary school in walking distance.

2 mins to highway 121, 4 mins to Dallas Tollway, 3 miles to Legacy west and 5 miles to Toyota HQ.

Come to see it!