Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8721 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

8721 Manhattan Avenue

8721 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8721 Manhattan Avenue, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful 2 bed 2.1 bath 2 car garage townhome for lease in reputable FISD schools. Engineered wood flooring & designer tile throughout (NO carpeting). Replaced appliances, garage door, flooring, 3 comfort-height commodes, & water heater. Awesome family room opens to kitchen & features 2 -story height ceilings for an open feeling. Spacious Master Bdrm w-window box seating has 2 separate closets & tub-shower combination w-rainfall showerhead. The guest bathroom has a custom walk-in shower. The upstairs loft area is perfect home office. Wood-fenced patio overlooks greenbelt & is ideal for those outdoor grilling evenings! Walk to the neighborhood pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
8721 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8721 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 8721 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8721 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8721 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8721 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8721 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 8721 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8721 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8721 Manhattan Avenue has a pool.
Does 8721 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8721 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8721 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

