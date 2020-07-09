8721 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Wonderful 2 bed 2.1 bath 2 car garage townhome for lease in reputable FISD schools. Engineered wood flooring & designer tile throughout (NO carpeting). Replaced appliances, garage door, flooring, 3 comfort-height commodes, & water heater. Awesome family room opens to kitchen & features 2 -story height ceilings for an open feeling. Spacious Master Bdrm w-window box seating has 2 separate closets & tub-shower combination w-rainfall showerhead. The guest bathroom has a custom walk-in shower. The upstairs loft area is perfect home office. Wood-fenced patio overlooks greenbelt & is ideal for those outdoor grilling evenings! Walk to the neighborhood pool!