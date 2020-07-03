8721 Havant Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Luxury rental available for immediate move in. Directly across from greenbelt with cabana, and walking trails. Tenant will receive access to the community pool within walking distance as well! Beautiful wood laminate flows through the entire first floor. First floor boast high end finishes, a closed in study, formal dining, formal living, eat in kitchen, luxury master retreat, cozy living room with gas fireplace. This home is an entertainers dream with covered outdoor living space with grill and gorgeous pergola. Entertainers dream follows upstairs with game room and stunning media room ready for you to enjoy all the sports and movies! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included!