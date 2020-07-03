All apartments in Plano
8721 Havant Lane
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:01 AM

8721 Havant Lane

8721 Havant Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8721 Havant Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Luxury rental available for immediate move in. Directly across from greenbelt with cabana, and walking trails. Tenant will receive access to the community pool within walking distance as well! Beautiful wood laminate flows through the entire first floor. First floor boast high end finishes, a closed in study, formal dining, formal living, eat in kitchen, luxury master retreat, cozy living room with gas fireplace. This home is an entertainers dream with covered outdoor living space with grill and gorgeous pergola. Entertainers dream follows upstairs with game room and stunning media room ready for you to enjoy all the sports and movies! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 Havant Lane have any available units?
8721 Havant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8721 Havant Lane have?
Some of 8721 Havant Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 Havant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8721 Havant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 Havant Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8721 Havant Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8721 Havant Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8721 Havant Lane offers parking.
Does 8721 Havant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8721 Havant Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 Havant Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8721 Havant Lane has a pool.
Does 8721 Havant Lane have accessible units?
No, 8721 Havant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 Havant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8721 Havant Lane has units with dishwashers.

