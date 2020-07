8508 Severn Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage tennis court

BACK ON MARKET -2 APPLICANTS DIDN'T QUALIFY-CUSTOM HOME WILL BE GORGEOUS BY MOVE-IN JULY 15- WORK BEGINS WEEK OF JULY 10 -KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS TO BE REPLACED W. GRANITE - NEW SINK AND BACKSPLASH-ALL KITCHEN & MASTER BATH CABINETS TO BE PAINTED WHITE -WOOD FLOOR, CARPETING, BASEBOARDS AND TILE GROUT HAS BEEN CLEANED-CHANDELIERS & LIGHT FIXTURES TO BE REPLACED-AWESOME FLOOR PLAN-STACKED FORMALS-PERFECT FOR BILLIARD OR TABLE TENNIS-STUDY OFF ENTRY- LARGE FAMILY ROOM W. VAULTED CEILING-PHOTOS POSTED OF THE NEW LOOK -OVERSIZED MASTER IS SPLIT FOR PRIVACY -UPSTAIRS- A LARGE GAMEROOM, MEDIA RM, & 2 BEDRMS SHARE A JACK & JILL & 1 BEDRM HAS PRIVATE BATH -EXEMPLARY FRISCO SCHOOLS. WASHER & DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED