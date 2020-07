8508 Brooksby Drive

Amenities

REDUCED -TENANT HAD TO CANCEL- GORGEOUS UPDATED 1 STORY IN UPSCALE COMMUNITY W. EXEMPLARY SCHOOLS- FEATURES INCLUDE -FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT-PLANTATION SHUTTERS-2 IN. BLINDS-NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS W. A TRAVERTINE BACKSPLASH-GAS CKTOP -KITCHEN CABINETS STAINED DARK BROWN TO MATCH THE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTRY, DINING,& FAMILY ROOM-DINING IS SEPARATE & MAKES A TERRIFIC STUDY OR PLAYROOM-NEW FRIEZE CARPETNG IN BEDROOMS-HUGE MASTER W. DUAL CLOSETS & SITTING AREA -CEILING FANS--REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED -COVERED FRONT PORCH & BACK PATIO WITH A FAN -AUTOMATIC SPRINKLER SYSTEM -JUST MIN.FROM 170 ACRE RUSSELL CREEK PARK WITH PLAYGROUND-SOCCER FIELDS-LAKE WITH CATCH AND RELEASE FISHING & WALKING TRAILS & YMCA POOL & GYM