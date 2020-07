Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

- This wonderful home is located in the popular Knolls At Russell Creek subdv of north Plano. Exemplary rated Andrews Elem and Rice Mid schools, feeds to Jasper and Plano West! Community pool, playground, clubhouse with jogging paths along greenbelt. Stone accent elevation, wood floors, Jack and Jill bath. Updated carpets and windows. Refrigerator, washer and dryer available.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3464908)