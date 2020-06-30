All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
8413 Finsbury Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:39 PM

8413 Finsbury Drive

8413 Finsbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8413 Finsbury Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Opportunity To Lease This Totally Remodeled Traditional Home With Beautiful Upgrades. NO CARPET! Fabulous Location With Superb Plano Schools. Featuring Four Bedrooms, Three Full Baths Plus First Floor Study* Modern Updates Include: Custom Neutral Colored Paint* New Flooring* Soaring Ceilings* Chef's Granite Kitchen Boasts New Granite Countertops And Backsplash, Center Island, Beautiful Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Refrigerator-Freezer, Oven, Microwave & GAS Cooktop* Formal Living-Dining Combo* Sunny Breakfast Area* Downstairs Master Bedroom And Study* Three Guest Bedrooms, Full Bath Plus A Game-Room Complete The Second Level Of This Pristine Beauty! Attached Two Car Garage* Sprinkler System* Free Yard Care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 Finsbury Drive have any available units?
8413 Finsbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8413 Finsbury Drive have?
Some of 8413 Finsbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 Finsbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Finsbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Finsbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8413 Finsbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8413 Finsbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8413 Finsbury Drive offers parking.
Does 8413 Finsbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8413 Finsbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Finsbury Drive have a pool?
No, 8413 Finsbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8413 Finsbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 8413 Finsbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Finsbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8413 Finsbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

