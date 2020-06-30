8413 Finsbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rare Opportunity To Lease This Totally Remodeled Traditional Home With Beautiful Upgrades. NO CARPET! Fabulous Location With Superb Plano Schools. Featuring Four Bedrooms, Three Full Baths Plus First Floor Study* Modern Updates Include: Custom Neutral Colored Paint* New Flooring* Soaring Ceilings* Chef's Granite Kitchen Boasts New Granite Countertops And Backsplash, Center Island, Beautiful Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Refrigerator-Freezer, Oven, Microwave & GAS Cooktop* Formal Living-Dining Combo* Sunny Breakfast Area* Downstairs Master Bedroom And Study* Three Guest Bedrooms, Full Bath Plus A Game-Room Complete The Second Level Of This Pristine Beauty! Attached Two Car Garage* Sprinkler System* Free Yard Care!