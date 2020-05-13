All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 22 2019 at 11:16 AM

837 Pimernel Lane

837 Pimernel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

837 Pimernel Lane, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Move In Ready in the heart of W.Plano. This beautiful single story home offers 3BR,2Baths,2LivingRm,2DiningRm,2CarGarage just a walking distance to ALL amenities-shopping, dining, entertainment & minutes away from Hwy75,GbushHway. Open Layout.Light&Bright. HUGE family room EasyMaintWoodFloor and is adjacent to FormalDiningRm. Kitchen w skylight, LOTS of cabinets, Island&GasStove. Greatsize BreakfastNook located right next to 2nd FamilyRm. Split BRs for privacy. Big MasterBR, MasterBath has SepShwr&Tub. WIC w built organizer. NewPaint throughout, NewCarpetin2ndFamRm&MasterBR. Covered Patio,PrivacyFence&SprinklerSystem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

