837 Pimernel Lane

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move In Ready in the heart of W.Plano. This beautiful single story home offers 3BR,2Baths,2LivingRm,2DiningRm,2CarGarage just a walking distance to ALL amenities-shopping, dining, entertainment & minutes away from Hwy75,GbushHway. Open Layout.Light&Bright. HUGE family room EasyMaintWoodFloor and is adjacent to FormalDiningRm. Kitchen w skylight, LOTS of cabinets, Island&GasStove. Greatsize BreakfastNook located right next to 2nd FamilyRm. Split BRs for privacy. Big MasterBR, MasterBath has SepShwr&Tub. WIC w built organizer. NewPaint throughout, NewCarpetin2ndFamRm&MasterBR. Covered Patio,PrivacyFence&SprinklerSystem.