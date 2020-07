Amenities

Property Amenities parking

Well-cared for home, this popular floor plan has 2 skylights, light and bright, Extended C-tiles entry through out the kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen overlooks to family room. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Exemplary Plano ISD. Nice West Plano neighborhood. Refrigerator included. Ready for moving in. TAR or TREC application, $45 application fee per adult. Please text me and ask for link to apply online.