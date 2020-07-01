8116 Rosemont Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Unbelievably Perfect Corner Creek lot home for lease. This spacious 4400+ sqft has just about every option you could possibly want in a West Plano Property. Home features 4 oversized bedrooms, 4 baths, 4 living areas including study, tons of storage, game room, bonus room, 3 car garage, POOL, lush grassy yard, beautiful views of the Rowlett Creek Greenbelt and park. Separate oversized downstairs master with private study or lounge room overlooking the oasis back yard. Open granite kitchen includes built-in fridge, appliances, walk-in pantry. Covered patio and lush landscaping. Owner will provide pool maintenance, lawn care, and HVAC filters and service. Great House, Great Neighborhood, Great Opportunity!