Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8116 Rosemont Drive

8116 Rosemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8116 Rosemont Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Unbelievably Perfect Corner Creek lot home for lease. This spacious 4400+ sqft has just about every option you could possibly want in a West Plano Property. Home features 4 oversized bedrooms, 4 baths, 4 living areas including study, tons of storage, game room, bonus room, 3 car garage, POOL, lush grassy yard, beautiful views of the Rowlett Creek Greenbelt and park. Separate oversized downstairs master with private study or lounge room overlooking the oasis back yard. Open granite kitchen includes built-in fridge, appliances, walk-in pantry. Covered patio and lush landscaping. Owner will provide pool maintenance, lawn care, and HVAC filters and service. Great House, Great Neighborhood, Great Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8116 Rosemont Drive have any available units?
8116 Rosemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8116 Rosemont Drive have?
Some of 8116 Rosemont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8116 Rosemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8116 Rosemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8116 Rosemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8116 Rosemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8116 Rosemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8116 Rosemont Drive offers parking.
Does 8116 Rosemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8116 Rosemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8116 Rosemont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8116 Rosemont Drive has a pool.
Does 8116 Rosemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 8116 Rosemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8116 Rosemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8116 Rosemont Drive has units with dishwashers.

