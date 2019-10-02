805 Sandhurst Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,024 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Cozy living room with charming brick fireplace. Open kitchen with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances! Breakfast area with natural lighting. Formal dining area. Master suite with dual sinks and a lot of counter space! Spacious rooms throughout. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



