805 Sandhurst Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 7:26 PM

805 Sandhurst Drive

805 Sandhurst Drive · No Longer Available
805 Sandhurst Drive, Plano, TX 75025

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
fireplace
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,024 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Cozy living room with charming brick fireplace. Open kitchen with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances! Breakfast area with natural lighting. Formal dining area. Master suite with dual sinks and a lot of counter space! Spacious rooms throughout. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

