8024 Grand Canyon Drive

Amenities
Welcome to one of the most coveted neighborhoods in West Plano. Walking distance to some of the top rated schools in Plano ISD. This beautifully updated home has brand new wood floors , new carpet . New exterior & interior paint , new stainless steel appliances . Granite counter tops in Kitchen and Master bath. This home offers comfort and luxury with proximity to Russell Creek Park, jogging Paths, Greenbelt, community pools, playground, Legacy West and more. Kitchen offers plenty of storage, Gas cooktop. Redone flowerbed. THIS HOME is a MUST SEE!