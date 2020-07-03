8024 Grand Canyon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Welcome to one of the most coveted neighborhoods in West Plano. Walking distance to some of the top rated schools in Plano ISD. This beautifully updated home has brand new wood floors , new carpet . New exterior & interior paint , new stainless steel appliances . Granite counter tops in Kitchen and Master bath. This home offers comfort and luxury with proximity to Russell Creek Park, jogging Paths, Greenbelt, community pools, playground, Legacy West and more. Kitchen offers plenty of storage, Gas cooktop. Redone flowerbed. THIS HOME is a MUST SEE!