Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8024 Grand Canyon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8024 Grand Canyon Drive

8024 Grand Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8024 Grand Canyon Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Welcome to one of the most coveted neighborhoods in West Plano. Walking distance to some of the top rated schools in Plano ISD. This beautifully updated home has brand new wood floors , new carpet . New exterior & interior paint , new stainless steel appliances . Granite counter tops in Kitchen and Master bath. This home offers comfort and luxury with proximity to Russell Creek Park, jogging Paths, Greenbelt, community pools, playground, Legacy West and more. Kitchen offers plenty of storage, Gas cooktop. Redone flowerbed. THIS HOME is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 Grand Canyon Drive have any available units?
8024 Grand Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8024 Grand Canyon Drive have?
Some of 8024 Grand Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8024 Grand Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8024 Grand Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 Grand Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8024 Grand Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8024 Grand Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8024 Grand Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 8024 Grand Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8024 Grand Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 Grand Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8024 Grand Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 8024 Grand Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 8024 Grand Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 Grand Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8024 Grand Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

