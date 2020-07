Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Great location in this hidden gem of a neighborhood! Wood flooring throughout, Granite in the kitchen, Huge yard with deck and arbor. Make ready in progress and will be ready when painters have completed painting the interior. Fabulous Plano ISD and easy access to Hwy 75, shopping and fine dining. Property is available February 22nd, hurry as this will not last long!