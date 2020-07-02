7940 Bishop Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious KHovnanian 3-Story Townhome! Distressed hardwoods throughout living areas. Gourmet white kitchen equipped with granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Built-Ins and Plantation Shutters! The 4th Bedroom on the ground floor can be a study or an in-law suite with a full bath attached. Tons of storage throughout in the newly painted cabinets and custom lighting. Master boasts separate vanities, elegant crown molding, and a jetted tub. Large Dining-Family Room open to the kitchen with storage throughout. Two guest rooms are on the third floor with the over-sized living room. HVAC Replaced 2019. CAN BE FURNISHED AS-IS FOR +$400 PER MONTH.