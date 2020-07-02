All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7940 Bishop Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7940 Bishop Road
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM

7940 Bishop Road

7940 Bishop Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7940 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious KHovnanian 3-Story Townhome! Distressed hardwoods throughout living areas. Gourmet white kitchen equipped with granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Built-Ins and Plantation Shutters! The 4th Bedroom on the ground floor can be a study or an in-law suite with a full bath attached. Tons of storage throughout in the newly painted cabinets and custom lighting. Master boasts separate vanities, elegant crown molding, and a jetted tub. Large Dining-Family Room open to the kitchen with storage throughout. Two guest rooms are on the third floor with the over-sized living room. HVAC Replaced 2019. CAN BE FURNISHED AS-IS FOR +$400 PER MONTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 Bishop Road have any available units?
7940 Bishop Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7940 Bishop Road have?
Some of 7940 Bishop Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 Bishop Road currently offering any rent specials?
7940 Bishop Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 Bishop Road pet-friendly?
No, 7940 Bishop Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7940 Bishop Road offer parking?
Yes, 7940 Bishop Road offers parking.
Does 7940 Bishop Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7940 Bishop Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 Bishop Road have a pool?
No, 7940 Bishop Road does not have a pool.
Does 7940 Bishop Road have accessible units?
No, 7940 Bishop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 Bishop Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7940 Bishop Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District