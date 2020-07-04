All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

7929 Stapleton Drive

7929 Stapleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7929 Stapleton Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
coffee bar
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Large Backyard with Covered Patio for entertaining, Home is furnished! Table and Chairs, Bocce Ball, Croquet, and Grill! Spacious Master Bedroom with wall-mounted Smart TV includes Netflix and Cable TV! 5 bedrooms in total, Crib! Pool Table and Foosball Table! Well-maintained home! Large dining table, comfy couches. Kitchen is equipped with dining set and loads of cooking tools! Fast Internet, coffee bar! Off street parking. 5 minutes to Shops at Legacy for entertainment.

Short term rental available 6 mo. $3000-mo 3 mo. $3400-mo monthly $3900-mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 Stapleton Drive have any available units?
7929 Stapleton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7929 Stapleton Drive have?
Some of 7929 Stapleton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7929 Stapleton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7929 Stapleton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 Stapleton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7929 Stapleton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7929 Stapleton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7929 Stapleton Drive offers parking.
Does 7929 Stapleton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7929 Stapleton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 Stapleton Drive have a pool?
No, 7929 Stapleton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7929 Stapleton Drive have accessible units?
No, 7929 Stapleton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 Stapleton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7929 Stapleton Drive has units with dishwashers.

