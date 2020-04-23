7926 Bishop Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Elegance abounds in this K Hovanian Townhome, located in the Shops of Legacy! Easy access to the tollway and 121. Solid core doors, stone gas start fireplace and hand scraped hardwoods are some of the starter features. This townhome also boasts 4 total bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 2 balconies and epoxied garage floor. This corner lot townhome has a 1st floor bdrmstudy with french doors and full ensuite bath. Available for rent ASAP! Enjoy all of the shops and restaurants the Shops of Legacy has to offer!