All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7926 Bishop Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7926 Bishop Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7926 Bishop Road

7926 Bishop Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7926 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Elegance abounds in this K Hovanian Townhome, located in the Shops of Legacy! Easy access to the tollway and 121. Solid core doors, stone gas start fireplace and hand scraped hardwoods are some of the starter features. This townhome also boasts 4 total bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 2 balconies and epoxied garage floor. This corner lot townhome has a 1st floor bdrmstudy with french doors and full ensuite bath. Available for rent ASAP! Enjoy all of the shops and restaurants the Shops of Legacy has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7926 Bishop Road have any available units?
7926 Bishop Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7926 Bishop Road have?
Some of 7926 Bishop Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7926 Bishop Road currently offering any rent specials?
7926 Bishop Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7926 Bishop Road pet-friendly?
No, 7926 Bishop Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7926 Bishop Road offer parking?
Yes, 7926 Bishop Road offers parking.
Does 7926 Bishop Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7926 Bishop Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7926 Bishop Road have a pool?
No, 7926 Bishop Road does not have a pool.
Does 7926 Bishop Road have accessible units?
No, 7926 Bishop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7926 Bishop Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7926 Bishop Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District