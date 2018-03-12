All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7921 Maddox Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7921 Maddox Road
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:13 PM

7921 Maddox Road

7921 Maddox Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7921 Maddox Road, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare two-story, two bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom Townhome near neighborhood green space. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including GE oven, GE gas range and Bosch dishwasher. Granite countertops and plantation shutters too! Desirable layout with split bedroom and living areas on both floors, and a walk-out balcony. Attached two car garage with an epoxied floor. Water softener installed in December 2018. Go see this well-maintained home! Excellent location, walking distance to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7921 Maddox Road have any available units?
7921 Maddox Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7921 Maddox Road have?
Some of 7921 Maddox Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7921 Maddox Road currently offering any rent specials?
7921 Maddox Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7921 Maddox Road pet-friendly?
No, 7921 Maddox Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7921 Maddox Road offer parking?
Yes, 7921 Maddox Road offers parking.
Does 7921 Maddox Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7921 Maddox Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7921 Maddox Road have a pool?
No, 7921 Maddox Road does not have a pool.
Does 7921 Maddox Road have accessible units?
No, 7921 Maddox Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7921 Maddox Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7921 Maddox Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District