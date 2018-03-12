7921 Maddox Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Rare two-story, two bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom Townhome near neighborhood green space. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including GE oven, GE gas range and Bosch dishwasher. Granite countertops and plantation shutters too! Desirable layout with split bedroom and living areas on both floors, and a walk-out balcony. Attached two car garage with an epoxied floor. Water softener installed in December 2018. Go see this well-maintained home! Excellent location, walking distance to everything.