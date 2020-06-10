7919 Parkwood Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously maintained Townhome in the heart of Legacy Town Center. Finish out is second to none with no expense spared. 1st level you find a private 2 car garage with opener, shelving, and an additional frig. 2 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. 2nd is the main level with the master bedroom and bath, a huge open living space opening to the kitchen, dining and a half bath. 3rd level enjoys a full bath and a massive living space that could create the perfect 4th bedroom. You will also love the large covered patio that creates the perfect outdoor living space. Granite counters, high ceilings, stone fireplace with gas logs, commercial stainless appliances, the list goes on and on.