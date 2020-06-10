All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

7919 Parkwood Boulevard

7919 Parkwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7919 Parkwood Boulevard, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulously maintained Townhome in the heart of Legacy Town Center. Finish out is second to none with no expense spared. 1st level you find a private 2 car garage with opener, shelving, and an additional frig. 2 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. 2nd is the main level with the master bedroom and bath, a huge open living space opening to the kitchen, dining and a half bath. 3rd level enjoys a full bath and a massive living space that could create the perfect 4th bedroom. You will also love the large covered patio that creates the perfect outdoor living space. Granite counters, high ceilings, stone fireplace with gas logs, commercial stainless appliances, the list goes on and on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7919 Parkwood Boulevard have any available units?
7919 Parkwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7919 Parkwood Boulevard have?
Some of 7919 Parkwood Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7919 Parkwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7919 Parkwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7919 Parkwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7919 Parkwood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7919 Parkwood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7919 Parkwood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7919 Parkwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7919 Parkwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7919 Parkwood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7919 Parkwood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7919 Parkwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7919 Parkwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7919 Parkwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7919 Parkwood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

