Amenities

You will fall in love with this charming home in mint condition! The kitchen is very bright and open to the living area. The LARGE master even has a sitting area for you to relax and unwind after a long day. Beautiful vaulted 10 foot soaring ceilings, real hardwood flooring, wood blinds, security and sprinkler systems all make this home comfortable and a joy to be in. Great neighborhood! HOME COMES WITH A WASHER&DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR!