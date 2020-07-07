All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:38 AM

7912 Bishop Rd

7912 Bishop Road · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7912 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
media room
Tucked away in the quiet part of the Shops at Legacy is this stunning, upscale Executive town home; close to Legacy West, restaurants, bars, live music, parks, fountains, and a theater. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway and Hwy 121. This stunning 3-level home offers a custom finish out with extensive hand-scraped hardwood floors, rubbed bronze fixtures, and a gourmet kitchen featuring gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and refrigerator. The second level master suite boasts of dual vanities, 2 walk-in closets, jetted tub and a separate shower. The 1st floor includes a large office or living area with a powder bath. The 4th bedroom can be used as a game room. Enjoy quiet evenings on the large 3rd floor balcony. Pets are case-by-case.**ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1200, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME, visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com!** Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 Bishop Rd have any available units?
7912 Bishop Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7912 Bishop Rd have?
Some of 7912 Bishop Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 Bishop Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7912 Bishop Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 Bishop Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7912 Bishop Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7912 Bishop Rd offer parking?
No, 7912 Bishop Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7912 Bishop Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7912 Bishop Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 Bishop Rd have a pool?
No, 7912 Bishop Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7912 Bishop Rd have accessible units?
No, 7912 Bishop Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 Bishop Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7912 Bishop Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

