7912 Bishop Rd

Amenities
Tucked away in the quiet part of the Shops at Legacy is this stunning, upscale Executive town home; close to Legacy West, restaurants, bars, live music, parks, fountains, and a theater. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway and Hwy 121. This stunning 3-level home offers a custom finish out with extensive hand-scraped hardwood floors, rubbed bronze fixtures, and a gourmet kitchen featuring gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and refrigerator. The second level master suite boasts of dual vanities, 2 walk-in closets, jetted tub and a separate shower. The 1st floor includes a large office or living area with a powder bath. The 4th bedroom can be used as a game room. Enjoy quiet evenings on the large 3rd floor balcony. Pets are case-by-case.**ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1200, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME, visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com!** Lessee to verify all information