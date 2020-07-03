7904 Country Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss this sweeeet patio home! Floor plan is open and bright. Large master bedroom with sitting area, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and large walk-in closet. Living room is large with fireplace and overlooks landscaped patio. Small backyard is yours to enjoy. Beautiful wood floors in the kitchen and ceramic tile in other wet areas. This home is located in Collin County and award winning Frisco ISD. Convenient to DNT, HWY 121, Shops at Legacy, Toyota Headquarters, shopping and more. Pets on a case by case basis. No Section 8 and No Smoking anywhere on property.