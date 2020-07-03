All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7904 Country Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7904 Country Ridge Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

7904 Country Ridge Lane

7904 Country Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7904 Country Ridge Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss this sweeeet patio home! Floor plan is open and bright. Large master bedroom with sitting area, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and large walk-in closet. Living room is large with fireplace and overlooks landscaped patio. Small backyard is yours to enjoy. Beautiful wood floors in the kitchen and ceramic tile in other wet areas. This home is located in Collin County and award winning Frisco ISD. Convenient to DNT, HWY 121, Shops at Legacy, Toyota Headquarters, shopping and more. Pets on a case by case basis. No Section 8 and No Smoking anywhere on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7904 Country Ridge Lane have any available units?
7904 Country Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7904 Country Ridge Lane have?
Some of 7904 Country Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7904 Country Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7904 Country Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 Country Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7904 Country Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7904 Country Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7904 Country Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 7904 Country Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7904 Country Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 Country Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 7904 Country Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7904 Country Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 7904 Country Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 Country Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7904 Country Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District