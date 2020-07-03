7901 Windrose Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym lobby new construction

Luxury high-rise residence nestled in the heart of the award-winning. The architecture of this glass tower is a marriage of classic and contemporary.Kitchen features Waterfall Quartz Kitchen Countertops ,Single bowl High Gauge Stainless Sink, 5 burner gas cooktop ,Wolf Convection Oven & Microwave ,French Door Refrigerator ,Wine Captain Quartz Backsplash Under Cabinet Lighting .Bathroom with Marble Flooring, Walls, and Counters Backlit Luxury Mirrors Freestanding Soaking Tubs Italian Cabinetry Chrome Fixtures and Frameless Shower .Impeccable Concierge Services Private Owners Lounge Top-of-the-line Fitness Center, Dog Grooming Center, Pup Park Lobby Library. HOA, Water, Gas and Trash Service are included.