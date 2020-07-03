All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 10 2020 at 2:01 AM

7901 Windrose Avenue

7901 Windrose Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7901 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
lobby
new construction
Luxury high-rise residence nestled in the heart of the award-winning. The architecture of this glass tower is a marriage of classic and contemporary.Kitchen features Waterfall Quartz Kitchen Countertops ,Single bowl High Gauge Stainless Sink, 5 burner gas cooktop ,Wolf Convection Oven & Microwave ,French Door Refrigerator ,Wine Captain Quartz Backsplash Under Cabinet Lighting .Bathroom with Marble Flooring, Walls, and Counters Backlit Luxury Mirrors Freestanding Soaking Tubs Italian Cabinetry Chrome Fixtures and Frameless Shower .Impeccable Concierge Services Private Owners Lounge Top-of-the-line Fitness Center, Dog Grooming Center, Pup Park Lobby Library. HOA, Water, Gas and Trash Service are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Windrose Avenue have any available units?
7901 Windrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7901 Windrose Avenue have?
Some of 7901 Windrose Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Windrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Windrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Windrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7901 Windrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7901 Windrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 7901 Windrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7901 Windrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 Windrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Windrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 7901 Windrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7901 Windrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7901 Windrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Windrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7901 Windrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.

