Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:04 AM

7900 Hannah Street

7900 Hannah Street · No Longer Available
Location

7900 Hannah Street, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
7900 Hannah Street Available 04/01/20 Townhome For Lease in Plano - Beautiful townhome! Desired END-Unit with side yard & 5 parking spaces adjacent to home. Community private basketball court, gazebo, outdoor fireplace. Exterior stone architecture, large covered back porch. Large kitchen with espresso 42-inches cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, open floor plan kitchen overlooking living room. Large backyard. Plano School District. Easy access to 75 and 121. Community sits on SW corner of Hedgcoxe and Custer.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE2786258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 Hannah Street have any available units?
7900 Hannah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7900 Hannah Street have?
Some of 7900 Hannah Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 Hannah Street currently offering any rent specials?
7900 Hannah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 Hannah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7900 Hannah Street is pet friendly.
Does 7900 Hannah Street offer parking?
Yes, 7900 Hannah Street offers parking.
Does 7900 Hannah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7900 Hannah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 Hannah Street have a pool?
No, 7900 Hannah Street does not have a pool.
Does 7900 Hannah Street have accessible units?
No, 7900 Hannah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 Hannah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7900 Hannah Street does not have units with dishwashers.

