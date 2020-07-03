Amenities

7900 Hannah Street Available 04/01/20 Townhome For Lease in Plano - Beautiful townhome! Desired END-Unit with side yard & 5 parking spaces adjacent to home. Community private basketball court, gazebo, outdoor fireplace. Exterior stone architecture, large covered back porch. Large kitchen with espresso 42-inches cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, open floor plan kitchen overlooking living room. Large backyard. Plano School District. Easy access to 75 and 121. Community sits on SW corner of Hedgcoxe and Custer.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]



(REQUEST SHOWING):

Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



