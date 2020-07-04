7517 Crested Butte Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 BR home with pool. Lots of updates: neutral paint, updated flooring, updated lighting. Master Bath has garden tub, sep shower, dual sinks, and walk in closet. Island Kitchen with pantry. Breakfast area. Pool with spa. Pool care included. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.