Plano, TX
7517 Crested Butte Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:21 PM

7517 Crested Butte Drive

7517 Crested Butte Drive · No Longer Available
Plano
Location

7517 Crested Butte Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4 BR home with pool. Lots of updates: neutral paint, updated flooring, updated lighting. Master Bath has garden tub, sep shower, dual sinks, and walk in closet. Island Kitchen with pantry. Breakfast area. Pool with spa. Pool care included. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7517 Crested Butte Drive have any available units?
7517 Crested Butte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7517 Crested Butte Drive have?
Some of 7517 Crested Butte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7517 Crested Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7517 Crested Butte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7517 Crested Butte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7517 Crested Butte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7517 Crested Butte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7517 Crested Butte Drive offers parking.
Does 7517 Crested Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7517 Crested Butte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7517 Crested Butte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7517 Crested Butte Drive has a pool.
Does 7517 Crested Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 7517 Crested Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7517 Crested Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7517 Crested Butte Drive has units with dishwashers.

