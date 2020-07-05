7248 Mediterranean Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully maintained 2 story townhome centrally located in Plano. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft upstairs this home has everything you need. Brand new smart HVAC system throughout the home. Lots of natural light and customized storage space in each bedroom closet. No Carpet, hardwood flooring upstairs with tile downstairs. Endless cabinet space in the kitchen with granite counter-tops. 2 car garage, a patio and small yard with lawn maintained by HOA. Located right across from the community pool and within walking distance of Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Easy access to tollway, George Bush, 121. GREAT location!!