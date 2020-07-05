All apartments in Plano
7248 Mediterranean Drive
7248 Mediterranean Drive

7248 Mediterranean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7248 Mediterranean Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained 2 story townhome centrally located in Plano. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft upstairs this home has everything you need. Brand new smart HVAC system throughout the home. Lots of natural light and customized storage space in each bedroom closet. No Carpet, hardwood flooring upstairs with tile downstairs. Endless cabinet space in the kitchen with granite counter-tops. 2 car garage, a patio and small yard with lawn maintained by HOA. Located right across from the community pool and within walking distance of Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Easy access to tollway, George Bush, 121. GREAT location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7248 Mediterranean Drive have any available units?
7248 Mediterranean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7248 Mediterranean Drive have?
Some of 7248 Mediterranean Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7248 Mediterranean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7248 Mediterranean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7248 Mediterranean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7248 Mediterranean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7248 Mediterranean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7248 Mediterranean Drive offers parking.
Does 7248 Mediterranean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7248 Mediterranean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7248 Mediterranean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7248 Mediterranean Drive has a pool.
Does 7248 Mediterranean Drive have accessible units?
No, 7248 Mediterranean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7248 Mediterranean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7248 Mediterranean Drive has units with dishwashers.

