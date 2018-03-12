7217 Kasko Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious Townhome in the Sought After Shops at Legacy! Walking distance to Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, the Corporate World and the vibrant Legacy West. Facing the center court it may be one of the best units in this Subdivision. Also in close proximity to Fortune 500 companies. Open Concept with Soaring Ceilings,Features Wood Flooring. Kitchen Features Granite Counter tops, Large Center Island and SS Appliances overlooking Downstairs Living. 2nd Floor Living Area features a Cozy Stone Fireplace with Access to Balcony. Garage level, has extra storage area. HOA maintains exterior as well as all common areas, this is the ultimate experience of suburban living in the heart of the coolest area in Plano.