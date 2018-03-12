All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7217 Kasko Drive

7217 Kasko Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7217 Kasko Dr, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious Townhome in the Sought After Shops at Legacy! Walking distance to Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, the Corporate World and the vibrant Legacy West. Facing the center court it may be one of the best units in this Subdivision. Also in close proximity to Fortune 500 companies. Open Concept with Soaring Ceilings,Features Wood Flooring. Kitchen Features Granite Counter tops, Large Center Island and SS Appliances overlooking Downstairs Living. 2nd Floor Living Area features a Cozy Stone Fireplace with Access to Balcony. Garage level, has extra storage area. HOA maintains exterior as well as all common areas, this is the ultimate experience of suburban living in the heart of the coolest area in Plano.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 Kasko Drive have any available units?
7217 Kasko Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7217 Kasko Drive have?
Some of 7217 Kasko Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7217 Kasko Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7217 Kasko Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 Kasko Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7217 Kasko Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7217 Kasko Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7217 Kasko Drive offers parking.
Does 7217 Kasko Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 Kasko Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 Kasko Drive have a pool?
No, 7217 Kasko Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7217 Kasko Drive have accessible units?
No, 7217 Kasko Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 Kasko Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7217 Kasko Drive has units with dishwashers.

