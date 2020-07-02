7209 Parkwood Boulevard

Amenities

Live the LIFE at the sought after Shops At Legacy! Walk to over 70 restaurants, shopping, entertainment and many corporate offices. This upscale executive townhome features 3 floors, vaulted ceilings, walls of windows with plantation shutters, open concept for hours of entertaining, private en-suite bath with all three bedrooms, 2 balconies, workshop in the garage. 2nd floor kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large balcony you can grill on. Fireplace in the living room adds adds warmth and appeal. 3rd floor master suite features a beautiful walk out balcony and a huge attached bathroom with garden tub, dual vanities, and a large walk in closet. Fridge and W-D included.