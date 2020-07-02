All apartments in Plano
7209 Parkwood Boulevard
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:50 PM

7209 Parkwood Boulevard

7209 Parkwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7209 Parkwood Boulevard, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Live the LIFE at the sought after Shops At Legacy! Walk to over 70 restaurants, shopping, entertainment and many corporate offices. This upscale executive townhome features 3 floors, vaulted ceilings, walls of windows with plantation shutters, open concept for hours of entertaining, private en-suite bath with all three bedrooms, 2 balconies, workshop in the garage. 2nd floor kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large balcony you can grill on. Fireplace in the living room adds adds warmth and appeal. 3rd floor master suite features a beautiful walk out balcony and a huge attached bathroom with garden tub, dual vanities, and a large walk in closet. Fridge and W-D included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7209 Parkwood Boulevard have any available units?
7209 Parkwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7209 Parkwood Boulevard have?
Some of 7209 Parkwood Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7209 Parkwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7209 Parkwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 Parkwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7209 Parkwood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7209 Parkwood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7209 Parkwood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7209 Parkwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7209 Parkwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 Parkwood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7209 Parkwood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7209 Parkwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7209 Parkwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 Parkwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7209 Parkwood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

