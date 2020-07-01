7205 Dallas Parkway

Amenities

Hello!

I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.



It's time to downsize your life. You and I know it's about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it's not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you've decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You'll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.



Apartment Amenities



Stainless Steel Appliances Including Gas Ranges



Italian made custom cabinetry with soft close drawers



Oversized walk-in showers with rain shower heads



Under-mount single basin stainless steel sink islands



Elegant quartz countertops in kitchens/baths



Full-size front-loading washer and dryer



Spa-inspired, free-standing soaking tubs



Soaring 9'6"-11'+ ceiling heights



Penthouse residences feature upgraded finish packages



Wine Coolers



Bulter's Pantries



Kember wood floors in living area



Community Amenities



24/7 Concierge Service



Two Resort-inspired pool courtyards with sunbathing shelves, fire pits, and grilling areas



7th floor amenity deck



Private, fenced-in dog park



First class 24 hour fitness center with overlooking pool courtyard



Conference rooms



Resident Lounge



Billiard Room



Theatre Room



One and two car garages



Bike storage room



Garage parking with controlled access



