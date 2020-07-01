7205 Dallas Parkway

Amenities
Hello!
I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.
It's time to downsize your life. You and I know it's about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it's not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you've decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You'll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Appliances Including Gas Ranges
Italian made custom cabinetry with soft close drawers
Oversized walk-in showers with rain shower heads
Under-mount single basin stainless steel sink islands
Elegant quartz countertops in kitchens/baths
Full-size front-loading washer and dryer
Spa-inspired, free-standing soaking tubs
Soaring 9'6"-11'+ ceiling heights
Penthouse residences feature upgraded finish packages
Wine Coolers
Bulter's Pantries
Kember wood floors in living area
Community Amenities
24/7 Concierge Service
Two Resort-inspired pool courtyards with sunbathing shelves, fire pits, and grilling areas
7th floor amenity deck
Private, fenced-in dog park
First class 24 hour fitness center with overlooking pool courtyard
Conference rooms
Resident Lounge
Billiard Room
Theatre Room
One and two car garages
Bike storage room
Garage parking with controlled access