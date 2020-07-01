All apartments in Plano
7205 Dallas Parkway

7205 Dallas Parkway
Location

7205 Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
Hello!
-------------------------------------------------
I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

It's time to downsize your life. You and I know it's about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it's not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you've decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You'll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Stainless Steel Appliances Including Gas Ranges

Italian made custom cabinetry with soft close drawers

Oversized walk-in showers with rain shower heads

Under-mount single basin stainless steel sink islands 

Elegant quartz countertops in kitchens/baths

Full-size front-loading washer and dryer

Spa-inspired, free-standing soaking tubs

Soaring 9'6"-11'+ ceiling heights

Penthouse residences feature upgraded finish packages 

Wine Coolers

Bulter's Pantries 

Kember wood floors in living area

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

24/7 Concierge Service

Two Resort-inspired pool courtyards with sunbathing shelves, fire pits, and grilling areas

7th floor amenity deck

Private, fenced-in dog park

First class 24 hour fitness center with overlooking pool courtyard

Conference rooms 

Resident Lounge

Billiard Room

Theatre Room

One and two car garages 

Bike storage room

Garage parking with controlled access

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 Dallas Parkway have any available units?
7205 Dallas Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7205 Dallas Parkway have?
Some of 7205 Dallas Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 Dallas Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7205 Dallas Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 Dallas Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 7205 Dallas Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 7205 Dallas Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 7205 Dallas Parkway offers parking.
Does 7205 Dallas Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7205 Dallas Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 Dallas Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 7205 Dallas Parkway has a pool.
Does 7205 Dallas Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, 7205 Dallas Parkway has accessible units.
Does 7205 Dallas Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 7205 Dallas Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

