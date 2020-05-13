All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7201 Dallas Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7201 Dallas Parkway
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:17 AM

7201 Dallas Parkway

7201 Dallas Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7201 Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Virtual Tour this New Luxury Living Plano High-Rise floor to ceiling windows, Move in ready! This 2 bed 2 bath apartment offers spacious walk-in closets, oversized walk-in showers with rain shower heads, and much more. The Kincaid at Legacy is a 25-story building of pure luxury, it's the first residential high-rise in Plano and it sets a precedence of refined, sophisticated living at its best. Stunning interiors, Exceptional amenity spaces, Unparalleled service...Be the first to experience the extraordinary lifestyle new to Plano. This is exactly where you want to be with the area’s finest shops, boutiques, and scrumptious dining venues at your front door...Easy Access, Close to Work!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 Dallas Parkway have any available units?
7201 Dallas Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7201 Dallas Parkway have?
Some of 7201 Dallas Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7201 Dallas Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7201 Dallas Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 Dallas Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 7201 Dallas Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7201 Dallas Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 7201 Dallas Parkway offers parking.
Does 7201 Dallas Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7201 Dallas Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 Dallas Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 7201 Dallas Parkway has a pool.
Does 7201 Dallas Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7201 Dallas Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 Dallas Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7201 Dallas Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District