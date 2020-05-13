7201 Dallas Parkway

Amenities

Virtual Tour this New Luxury Living Plano High-Rise floor to ceiling windows, Move in ready! This 2 bed 2 bath apartment offers spacious walk-in closets, oversized walk-in showers with rain shower heads, and much more. The Kincaid at Legacy is a 25-story building of pure luxury, it's the first residential high-rise in Plano and it sets a precedence of refined, sophisticated living at its best. Stunning interiors, Exceptional amenity spaces, Unparalleled service...Be the first to experience the extraordinary lifestyle new to Plano. This is exactly where you want to be with the area’s finest shops, boutiques, and scrumptious dining venues at your front door...Easy Access, Close to Work!