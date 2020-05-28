All apartments in Plano
7112 Eagle Vail Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:52 AM

7112 Eagle Vail Drive

7112 Eagle Vail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7112 Eagle Vail Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful community in Pasquinellis Parker Estates in Plano with Lewisville ISD. Great 2 story. Vaulted ceilings in living and dining open to kitchen. large utility room. Upstairs split bedrooms allows for privacy in your master suite. 2nd bedroom is spacious with own bathroom. Nice yard and enjoy the community pool and park just across the street from townhome. Owner pays HOA. Close to shopping and main highways and tolls. Pets are case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

