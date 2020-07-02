All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:42 AM

7109 Dalewood Drive

7109 Dalewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7109 Dalewood Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just Listed, Hard To Find Executive One Story Home, Just off 75 & Spring Creek, Mins from 190 & Plano Shopping, this 4-2-2 + 2 Dining + 2 Family Room Home is Now Available - FREE Lawn Care, Very Open Design with Tall Ceilings, Split Bedrooms For Master Bedroom Privacy, Extended Wood-Tile Floors, Fresh Paint, New Light Fixtures, Kitchen Includes Tile Backsplash, Black Appliances Including Refrigerator, Gas Stove, & Oversized Island, Master Bed Includes New Wood Floors, Master Bath Includes Garden Tub, Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks & Walk-In Closet, Family Room Includes a Custom Tile Fireplace with Gas Logs, Wet Bar,Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Crown Molding, & Blinds! Walking distance to Oak Point Nature Preserve

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Dalewood Drive have any available units?
7109 Dalewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7109 Dalewood Drive have?
Some of 7109 Dalewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 Dalewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Dalewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Dalewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7109 Dalewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7109 Dalewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Dalewood Drive offers parking.
Does 7109 Dalewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Dalewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Dalewood Drive have a pool?
No, 7109 Dalewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Dalewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7109 Dalewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Dalewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 Dalewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

