7109 Dalewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Just Listed, Hard To Find Executive One Story Home, Just off 75 & Spring Creek, Mins from 190 & Plano Shopping, this 4-2-2 + 2 Dining + 2 Family Room Home is Now Available - FREE Lawn Care, Very Open Design with Tall Ceilings, Split Bedrooms For Master Bedroom Privacy, Extended Wood-Tile Floors, Fresh Paint, New Light Fixtures, Kitchen Includes Tile Backsplash, Black Appliances Including Refrigerator, Gas Stove, & Oversized Island, Master Bed Includes New Wood Floors, Master Bath Includes Garden Tub, Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks & Walk-In Closet, Family Room Includes a Custom Tile Fireplace with Gas Logs, Wet Bar,Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Crown Molding, & Blinds! Walking distance to Oak Point Nature Preserve