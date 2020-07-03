All apartments in Plano
7101 Cloverhaven Way
Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:47 AM

7101 Cloverhaven Way

7101 Cloverhaven Way · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Cloverhaven Way, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful & Charming home. Just amazing, well maintained, spacious with many upgrades. Formal Living & Dining room .Living room with high ceiling & looks marvelous with wooden floors. Open style kitchen with Ceramic tiles, Stainless steel appliances with Granite counters, upgraded backspalsh. Kitchen also has a separate area for additional storage and a desk area. Huge island Media room upstairs with huge game room. 3 car garage. Roof was replaced in 2017 and one of the HVAC units was replaced in 2018.Bathrooms were updated in 2017.Motorized remote controlled gate was installed in 2017. New paint inside and outside siding on June 30, 2015!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Cloverhaven Way have any available units?
7101 Cloverhaven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 Cloverhaven Way have?
Some of 7101 Cloverhaven Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Cloverhaven Way currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Cloverhaven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Cloverhaven Way pet-friendly?
No, 7101 Cloverhaven Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7101 Cloverhaven Way offer parking?
Yes, 7101 Cloverhaven Way offers parking.
Does 7101 Cloverhaven Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Cloverhaven Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Cloverhaven Way have a pool?
No, 7101 Cloverhaven Way does not have a pool.
Does 7101 Cloverhaven Way have accessible units?
No, 7101 Cloverhaven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Cloverhaven Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7101 Cloverhaven Way has units with dishwashers.

