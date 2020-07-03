7101 Cloverhaven Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful & Charming home. Just amazing, well maintained, spacious with many upgrades. Formal Living & Dining room .Living room with high ceiling & looks marvelous with wooden floors. Open style kitchen with Ceramic tiles, Stainless steel appliances with Granite counters, upgraded backspalsh. Kitchen also has a separate area for additional storage and a desk area. Huge island Media room upstairs with huge game room. 3 car garage. Roof was replaced in 2017 and one of the HVAC units was replaced in 2018.Bathrooms were updated in 2017.Motorized remote controlled gate was installed in 2017. New paint inside and outside siding on June 30, 2015!