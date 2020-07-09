All apartments in Plano
708 Lookout Trail

708 Lookout Trail · No Longer Available
Location

708 Lookout Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a quiet established neighborhood, close to shopping centers and freeways .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Lookout Trail have any available units?
708 Lookout Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 708 Lookout Trail currently offering any rent specials?
708 Lookout Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Lookout Trail pet-friendly?
No, 708 Lookout Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 708 Lookout Trail offer parking?
Yes, 708 Lookout Trail offers parking.
Does 708 Lookout Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Lookout Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Lookout Trail have a pool?
No, 708 Lookout Trail does not have a pool.
Does 708 Lookout Trail have accessible units?
No, 708 Lookout Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Lookout Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Lookout Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Lookout Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Lookout Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

