Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous four bedroom three bath with pool in highly sought-after Plano neighborhood, completely updated with new floors, new paint new fixtures and appliances new board on board privacy fence. Large rooms, this home features three living areas two eating areas, soaring ceilings, wood burning fireplace and wonderful view out to the pool and freshly landscaped backyard. This property sparkles!