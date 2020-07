Amenities

Gorgeous 4-3-3 house in west Plano, Great neighborhood and location with exemplary Plano ISD. Beautiful wood floor in main areas. Kitchen with granite counter top and ceramic tile floor. two large living areas, Gas fireplace. Back yard is spacious with nice pool and open patio. Three car garage. Walk to school and park. Close to 121 and North Dallas Tollway. Lease 1 year +. No pets. Please take care in back yard due to replacing new fence.