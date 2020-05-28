All apartments in Plano
700 Water Oak Drive

700 Water Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

700 Water Oak Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home is situated by 10 hole of The Courses of Watters Creek. Enjoy the golf course view in this Beautiful corner lot home, walk in to beautiful entry way with spiral stairway. Lots of natural light in spacious formal living and dinning room. Oversize family room with fireplace and wall of windows with views to golf course. Open to large kitchen with island and breakfast room. One spacious bedroom in first floor, 2nd floor Master suite with balcony w-views to golf course. All bedrooms are spacious and with walk-in closets. Large backyard with views of the golf course, enjoy a walk or jog along the greenbelt. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Water Oak Drive have any available units?
700 Water Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Water Oak Drive have?
Some of 700 Water Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Water Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 Water Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Water Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Water Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 700 Water Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 700 Water Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 700 Water Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Water Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Water Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 700 Water Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 700 Water Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 Water Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Water Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Water Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

