700 Water Oak Drive

This beautiful home is situated by 10 hole of The Courses of Watters Creek. Enjoy the golf course view in this Beautiful corner lot home, walk in to beautiful entry way with spiral stairway. Lots of natural light in spacious formal living and dinning room. Oversize family room with fireplace and wall of windows with views to golf course. Open to large kitchen with island and breakfast room. One spacious bedroom in first floor, 2nd floor Master suite with balcony w-views to golf course. All bedrooms are spacious and with walk-in closets. Large backyard with views of the golf course, enjoy a walk or jog along the greenbelt. Pets are case by case.