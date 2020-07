Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

GORGEOUS HOME WITH POOL IN PLANO ISD. This spacious home offers an open floor plan with a media room (game room). The house has been repainted in most areas except for the sponge painting done in the living and dining areas. Quiet neighborhood. Close to shops, restaurants, and Oak Point Rec Center. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.