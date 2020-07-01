6916 High Field Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the heart of Plano! Legacy and Independence Pkwy. This beautiful updated corner, 4 bedroom home, features Living and dining rooms share see through gas fireplace. Updated kitchen with new floors, granite counters and SS appliances. Breakfast nook overlooks backyard. Master in first floors allows you privacy, bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Second floor All bedrooms are very spacious with walk-in closets. Wonderful backyard perfect for family cookouts. Close to shopping, restaurants and major highways. Pets are case by case.