6916 High Field Trail
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:39 AM

6916 High Field Trail

6916 High Field Trl · No Longer Available
Location

6916 High Field Trl, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in the heart of Plano! Legacy and Independence Pkwy. This beautiful updated corner, 4 bedroom home, features Living and dining rooms share see through gas fireplace. Updated kitchen with new floors, granite counters and SS appliances. Breakfast nook overlooks backyard. Master in first floors allows you privacy, bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Second floor All bedrooms are very spacious with walk-in closets. Wonderful backyard perfect for family cookouts. Close to shopping, restaurants and major highways. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 High Field Trail have any available units?
6916 High Field Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6916 High Field Trail have?
Some of 6916 High Field Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 High Field Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6916 High Field Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 High Field Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6916 High Field Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6916 High Field Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6916 High Field Trail offers parking.
Does 6916 High Field Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 High Field Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 High Field Trail have a pool?
No, 6916 High Field Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6916 High Field Trail have accessible units?
No, 6916 High Field Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 High Field Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 High Field Trail has units with dishwashers.

