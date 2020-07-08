All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:07 AM

6909 Darton Drive

6909 Darton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6909 Darton Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a home in good condition? This is it! This home is better than when it was built. Stainless appliances, tile floors, and updates all around. Vaulted living room ceilings with wet bar and cabinets. Large master bedroom, walk in closets, and a spacious kitchen. Cozy covered patio and a nice back yard. Great schools, great orth Plano location with a short drive to all major roadways. Just across Legacy from Legacy Town Center and Legacy West, North Plano, McKinney, and Allen offices. A must see! Owner prefers no pets. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 Darton Drive have any available units?
6909 Darton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6909 Darton Drive have?
Some of 6909 Darton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 Darton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6909 Darton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 Darton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6909 Darton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6909 Darton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6909 Darton Drive offers parking.
Does 6909 Darton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6909 Darton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 Darton Drive have a pool?
No, 6909 Darton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6909 Darton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6909 Darton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 Darton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6909 Darton Drive has units with dishwashers.

