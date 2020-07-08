6909 Darton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a home in good condition? This is it! This home is better than when it was built. Stainless appliances, tile floors, and updates all around. Vaulted living room ceilings with wet bar and cabinets. Large master bedroom, walk in closets, and a spacious kitchen. Cozy covered patio and a nice back yard. Great schools, great orth Plano location with a short drive to all major roadways. Just across Legacy from Legacy Town Center and Legacy West, North Plano, McKinney, and Allen offices. A must see! Owner prefers no pets. Thank you!