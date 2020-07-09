All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6905 Traceland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6905 Traceland Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 8:52 PM

6905 Traceland Drive

6905 Traceland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6905 Traceland Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home in prestigious Kings Ridge subdivision, quality built with tons of upgrades. This beauty consists 4 bed, 4.5 bath and rare to find 3 car garage. Arched front porch welcomes you inside, curved staircase, private office, formal dining, large open living area with french doors to outside with fire pit and plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. Full size kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, double oven and wooden cabinets. Spectacular den area with fireplace to spend evenings with family. Guest bedrm and full bath round out the 1st floor. Large master bed & bath with balcony, game room, 2 bedrms, 2 full baths and media room on upper level. Close proximity to major freeways and Legacy West

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6905 Traceland Drive have any available units?
6905 Traceland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6905 Traceland Drive have?
Some of 6905 Traceland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6905 Traceland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Traceland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Traceland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6905 Traceland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6905 Traceland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6905 Traceland Drive offers parking.
Does 6905 Traceland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6905 Traceland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Traceland Drive have a pool?
No, 6905 Traceland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6905 Traceland Drive have accessible units?
No, 6905 Traceland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Traceland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6905 Traceland Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District