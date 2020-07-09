6905 Traceland Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in prestigious Kings Ridge subdivision, quality built with tons of upgrades. This beauty consists 4 bed, 4.5 bath and rare to find 3 car garage. Arched front porch welcomes you inside, curved staircase, private office, formal dining, large open living area with french doors to outside with fire pit and plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. Full size kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, double oven and wooden cabinets. Spectacular den area with fireplace to spend evenings with family. Guest bedrm and full bath round out the 1st floor. Large master bed & bath with balcony, game room, 2 bedrms, 2 full baths and media room on upper level. Close proximity to major freeways and Legacy West